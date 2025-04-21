© 2025
The Roundtable

Lisa A. Phillips provides strategies for parents in "First Love: Guiding Teens Through Relationships and Heartbreak"

By Madeleine Reynolds
Published April 21, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT

Lisa A. Phillips new book “First Love: Guiding Teens Through Relationships and Heartbreak” chronicles the challenges that adolescents face as they navigate the world of love and the challenges that adults face as they try to provide support and guidance from the perspective of a mother, professor, and award-winning journalist.

Phillips brings to light how relationships that teens have today are much different from what their parent’s generation experienced. Such as social media, the heavy reliance of technology, higher rates of anxiety and depression, the rise of young people identifying as LGBTQ+, and constant consciousness. She provides insights and strategies from experts and teens themselves on ways that parents and adults in general can help younger people cope with the enduring issues of love and heartbreak.

Lisa A. Phillips is the author of “Unrequited: The Thinking Woman’s Guide to Romantic Obsession” and “Public Radio: Behind the Voices.” She has written for the "New York Times," "Washington Post," "Psychology Today", "Cosmopolitan," "Salon," and more about relationships, mental health, and teens. She teaches journalism and the seminar “Love and Heartbreak” at the State University of New York at New Paltz.

Lisa A. Phillips
Madeleine Reynolds
