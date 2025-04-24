© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Edward Kanze's "The Nature of the Place" is a love letter to his home in the Adirondacks

By Joe Donahue
Published April 24, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

Edward Kanze is an author, naturalist, guide, and photographer from the Adirondack Mountains. He writes regular columns for “Adirondack Explorer” and has written for “Bird Watchers Digest” his work has also appeared in “Adirondack Life,” “Audubon the Conservationist,” “Natural History,” and many other magazines.

His latest project is a beautiful new book called “The Nature of the Place: On the Flora and Fauna of the Adirondacks,” a love letter to his home. The Adirondack Park, where he gathers materials from his columns and elsewhere has revised them and tries to give us all a look of the flora and fauna of his home.

Tags
The Roundtable bookEdward Kanze
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More