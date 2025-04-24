Edward Kanze's "The Nature of the Place" is a love letter to his home in the Adirondacks

Edward Kanze is an author, naturalist, guide, and photographer from the Adirondack Mountains. He writes regular columns for “Adirondack Explorer” and has written for “Bird Watchers Digest” his work has also appeared in “Adirondack Life,” “Audubon the Conservationist,” “Natural History,” and many other magazines.

His latest project is a beautiful new book called “The Nature of the Place: On the Flora and Fauna of the Adirondacks,” a love letter to his home. The Adirondack Park, where he gathers materials from his columns and elsewhere has revised them and tries to give us all a look of the flora and fauna of his home.