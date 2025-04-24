Pro Musica on Broadway Concert at The Egg on 4/26

Albany Pro Musica will close its 2024-25 season with an homage to Broadway! Albany Pro Musica and the Pro Musica Pops will present some showtune favorites, arranged for chorus, small ensembles, and soloists, and featuring Broadway talent Jamari Johnson Williams.

The concert happens April 26th at 7:30 at The Egg in Albany.

To tell us more we welcome: Opalka Family Artistic Director José Daniel Flores-Caraballo and their honorary composer-in-residence, Steve Murray.