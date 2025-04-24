© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Pro Musica on Broadway Concert at The Egg on 4/26

By Joe Donahue
Published April 24, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT

Albany Pro Musica will close its 2024-25 season with an homage to Broadway! Albany Pro Musica and the Pro Musica Pops will present some showtune favorites, arranged for chorus, small ensembles, and soloists, and featuring Broadway talent Jamari Johnson Williams.

The concert happens April 26th at 7:30 at The Egg in Albany.

To tell us more we welcome: Opalka Family Artistic Director José Daniel Flores-Caraballo and their honorary composer-in-residence, Steve Murray.

Tags
The Roundtable albany pro musicaPro Musica Pops
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More