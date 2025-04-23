© 2025
The Roundtable

Betsy Jacks solo art show “Embodiment" at Café Joust in Catskill through 4/28

By Joe Donahue
Published April 23, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Betsy Jacks served as the Executive Director of The Thomas Cole Historic Site for 21 years. Now, she has a solo art show at Café Joust in Catskill, New York.

“Embodiment," is a series of large-scale renderings depicting trees and tree-like beings that capture the essence of personal life experiences and hidden meanings.

The collection reflects her observations of trees, inspired by their portrayal in Thomas Cole’s paintings and poetry.

The paintings have been on display all month and you can still see them through April 28th.

