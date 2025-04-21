Grassland Bird Trust celebrates 15 years and Raptor Fest on 5/10

There is great excitement in the studio today. Folks from the Grassland Bird Trust are here to tell us about “Raptor Fest: On the Wing of Migration,” taking place at the Durkeetown Baptist Church in Fort Edward, New York on Saturday, May 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raptor Fest is part of the worldwide birdwatching event: Global Big Day, observing spring migration with birders worldwide.

The Grassland Bird Trust was founded in 2010 to protect critical and vanishing grassland habitat for endangered, threatened, and rapidly declining grassland birds.

Their Alfred Z. Solomon Grassland Viewing Area is ADA accessible and offers beautiful views and frequent raptor and songbird sightings. In the Fall of 2024, they opened their Alfred Z. Solomon Grassland Bird Trail, which is open to the public year-round, dawn to dusk.

To tell us more we welcome Grassland Bird Trust Board Members Connie Hasko and Kathy Roome from Whispering Willow Wild Care in Schenectady, NY.

