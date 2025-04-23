© 2025
The Roundtable

Vauhini Vara’s new book "Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age"

By Joe Donahue
Published April 23, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

Vauhini Vara’s new book “Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age” is a deeply personal and provocative exploration of how tech companies have both fulfilled and exploited our human desires for understanding and connection. It shows how we are complicit in all of this.

She’s been a reporter and editor for “The Atlantic,” “The New Yorker,” and “The New York Times” as well as a Pulitzer Prize Finalist. She is also the author of the story collection “This is Salvaged.”

The Roundtable bookVauhini Vara
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
