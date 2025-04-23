Vauhini Vara’s new book “Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age” is a deeply personal and provocative exploration of how tech companies have both fulfilled and exploited our human desires for understanding and connection. It shows how we are complicit in all of this.

She’s been a reporter and editor for “The Atlantic,” “The New Yorker,” and “The New York Times” as well as a Pulitzer Prize Finalist. She is also the author of the story collection “This is Salvaged.”