The Roundtable

NYS Writers Institute and RISSE present free screening of "Ultimate Citizens" at UAlbany's Page Hall on 4/29

By Joe Donahue
Published April 22, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

The NYS Writers Institute is partnering with the refugee and immigrant assistance organization, RISSE, to present a free screening of the award-winning documentary film, “Ultimate Citizens,” on April 29th at UAlbany’s Page Hall.

The film is the story of a public-school counselor from Iran who organized an Ultimate Frisbee team of refugees and migrants from many nations to compete in the world’s largest youth tournament.

The director will be at the Albany screening to talk about the film. The film is about belonging and resilience that underscores the important ways newcomers enrich the American experience

To tell us more, we welcome: Associate Professor at Rockefeller College at UAlbany Dr. Susan Appe and Executive Director of RISSE.

filmNYS writers instituteRISSE
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
