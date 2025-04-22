NYS Writers Institute and RISSE present free screening of "Ultimate Citizens" at UAlbany's Page Hall on 4/29

The NYS Writers Institute is partnering with the refugee and immigrant assistance organization, RISSE, to present a free screening of the award-winning documentary film, “Ultimate Citizens,” on April 29th at UAlbany’s Page Hall.

The film is the story of a public-school counselor from Iran who organized an Ultimate Frisbee team of refugees and migrants from many nations to compete in the world’s largest youth tournament.

The director will be at the Albany screening to talk about the film. The film is about belonging and resilience that underscores the important ways newcomers enrich the American experience

To tell us more, we welcome: Associate Professor at Rockefeller College at UAlbany Dr. Susan Appe and Executive Director of RISSE.