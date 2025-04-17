© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

E.A. Hanks goes on a journey of self-discovery in her memoir "The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road”

By Joe Donahue
Published April 17, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

Former “Vanity Fair” staffer and “New York Times” contributor E.A. Hanks, daughter of Tom Hanks, has written her debut memoir “The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road.”

The book offers a deeply felt memoir recounting the solo cross-country journey that she made along Route 10 across the American Southwest. A mission to uncover both what harrowing violence may or may not have happened to her late mother, but also to look within and discover who she herself is, where her mother ends, and where she begins.

Tags
The Roundtable memoirE.A. Hanks
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Artwork for Giulio Cesare at Hudson Hall
    The Roundtable
    R.B. Schlather's production of Handel's "Giulio Cesare" opens at Hudson Hall 4/19
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York continues its series of Handel opera productions this Saturday when “Giulio Cesare” opens at the historic hall. Opera director and Hudson resident R.B. Schlather’s production features early music band Ruckus, world-class opera actors, and improvised dance by Davon. Sung in Italian with English supertitles, Handel’s mega-hit from 1724 will have 6 performances at Hudson Hall. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, New York partnered with Hudson Hall to provide an artist residency.R.B. Schlather joins us along with Song Hee Lee - who, when on stage at Hudson Hall, will be Cleopatra in “Giulio Cesare” and Douglas Ray Williams - who will be Achilla.
  • The Roundtable
    Andre M. Perry's new book is "Black Power Scorecard: Measuring the Racial Gap and What We Can Do to Close It"
    Joe Donahue
    A Senior Fellow and Director for the Center of Community Uplift at the Brookings Institution and author of “Know Your Price,” Andre M. Perry’s new book “Black Power Scorecard: Measuring the Racial Gap and What We Can Do to Close It” stresses the critical need for all Americans to come together and work towards a better future.
  • Artwork for the "Ephemeral Organ Festival" at EMPAC
    The Roundtable
    EMPAC presents the Ephemeral Organ Festival
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Thursday and Friday, April 17 and 18, EMPAC at RPI in Troy, New York presents the Ephemeral Organ Festival. The presentations this week feature a series of residencies, performances, and talks by artists whose works explore dance and movement as a means of experiencing memory, history, and Black lived experience. Tara Aisha Willis is Curator of Theater & Dance at EMPAC and she joins us to tell us more.
Load More