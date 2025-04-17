E.A. Hanks goes on a journey of self-discovery in her memoir "The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road”

Former “Vanity Fair” staffer and “New York Times” contributor E.A. Hanks, daughter of Tom Hanks, has written her debut memoir “The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road.”

The book offers a deeply felt memoir recounting the solo cross-country journey that she made along Route 10 across the American Southwest. A mission to uncover both what harrowing violence may or may not have happened to her late mother, but also to look within and discover who she herself is, where her mother ends, and where she begins.