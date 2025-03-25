© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks: The Bookloft and Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published March 25, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY.

Giovanni:

  • Haunting of Room 904 by Erika T. Wurth
  • The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones
  • Rose of Jericho by Alex Grecian
  • 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea by Jules Verne
  • The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo
  • Dinotopia by James Gurney

Lily:

  • The Jackal's Mistress by Chris Bohjalian
  • Waiting on the Moon by Peter Wolf
  • Taking Manhattan by Russell Shorto
  • Paradise Logic by Sophie Kemp
  • Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley
  • Black Woods Blue Sky by Eowyn Kivey
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
