Book Picks: The Bookloft and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY.
Giovanni:
- Haunting of Room 904 by Erika T. Wurth
- The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones
- Rose of Jericho by Alex Grecian
- 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea by Jules Verne
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo
- Dinotopia by James Gurney
Lily:
- The Jackal's Mistress by Chris Bohjalian
- Waiting on the Moon by Peter Wolf
- Taking Manhattan by Russell Shorto
- Paradise Logic by Sophie Kemp
- Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley
- Black Woods Blue Sky by Eowyn Kivey