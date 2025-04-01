Book Picks: Golden Notebook and Oblong Books
This week's Book Picks come from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Millerton & Rhinebeck, NY.
Suzanna:
- Lucky Night by Eliza Kennedy
- Sister Snake by Amanda Lee Koe
- Heartwood by Amity Gaige
- Havoc by Christopher Bollen
- Care and Feeling: A Memoir by Laurie Woolever
- Speechless by Aron Nels Steinke
Jackie:
- Abortion Our Bodies, Their Lies and the Truths We Use To Win by Jessica Valenti
- Everything is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection by John Green
- Nightshining: A Memoir in Four Floods by Jennifer Kabat
- Run The Song: Writing About Running About Listening by Ben Ratliff
- Make Good Trouble: Discover Movements That Sparked Change by Jamia Wilson
- From Ted To Tom: The Illustrated Envelopes of Edward Gorey