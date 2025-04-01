© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks: Golden Notebook and Oblong Books

By Joe Donahue
Published April 1, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Millerton & Rhinebeck, NY.

Suzanna:

  • Lucky Night by Eliza Kennedy
  • Sister Snake by Amanda Lee Koe
  • Heartwood by Amity Gaige
  • Havoc by Christopher Bollen
  • Care and Feeling: A Memoir by Laurie Woolever
  • Speechless by Aron Nels Steinke

Jackie:

  • Abortion Our Bodies, Their Lies and the Truths We Use To Win by Jessica Valenti
  • Everything is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection by John Green
  • Nightshining: A Memoir in Four Floods by Jennifer Kabat
  • Run The Song: Writing About Running About Listening by Ben Ratliff
  • Make Good Trouble: Discover Movements That Sparked Change by Jamia Wilson
  • From Ted To Tom: The Illustrated Envelopes of Edward Gorey 

 

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
