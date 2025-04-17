Amor Towles new book "Table for Two: Fictions" is now out in paperback

Amor Towles is the author of “The New York Times” bestsellers “Rules of Civility,” “A Gentleman in Moscow,” and “The Lincoln Highway.” The three novels collectively have sold five million copies and have been translated into more than 35 languages.

He now shares some of his shorter fiction, six stories, based on and in New York City as well as a novella set in Golden Age Hollywood. The new book is “Table for Two: Fictions” it is just out in paperback from Penguin Books.