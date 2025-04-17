© 2025
The Roundtable

Amor Towles new book "Table for Two: Fictions" is now out in paperback

By Joe Donahue
Published April 17, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT

Amor Towles is the author of “The New York Times” bestsellers “Rules of Civility,” “A Gentleman in Moscow,” and “The Lincoln Highway.” The three novels collectively have sold five million copies and have been translated into more than 35 languages.

He now shares some of his shorter fiction, six stories, based on and in New York City as well as a novella set in Golden Age Hollywood. The new book is “Table for Two: Fictions” it is just out in paperback from Penguin Books.  

The Roundtable bookamor towles
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
