The Roundtable

Book Picks: Odyssey Bookshop and The Book House

By Joe Donahue
Published March 18, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Joan Grenier the owner of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, NY.

Joan:

  • One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akka
  • 33 Place Brugmann by Alice Austen
  • Isola by Allegra Goodman
  • To Save the Man by John Sayles
  • Dear Miss Perkins: A Story of Frances Perkins’s Efforts to Aid Refugees from Nazi Germany by Rebecca Brenner Graham
  • People the Planet Need Now: Voices for Justice, Science, and a Future Promise by Dudley Edmondson

Cheryl:

  • Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
  • Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
  • We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
  • Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy
  • Homestand: Small Town Baseball and the Fight for the Soul of America by Will Bardenwerper
  • When All Is Said by Anne Griffin
  • Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks

 

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
