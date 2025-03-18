Book Picks: Odyssey Bookshop and The Book House
This week's Book Picks come from Joan Grenier the owner of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, NY.
Joan:
- One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akka
- 33 Place Brugmann by Alice Austen
- Isola by Allegra Goodman
- To Save the Man by John Sayles
- Dear Miss Perkins: A Story of Frances Perkins’s Efforts to Aid Refugees from Nazi Germany by Rebecca Brenner Graham
- People the Planet Need Now: Voices for Justice, Science, and a Future Promise by Dudley Edmondson
Cheryl:
- Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy
- Homestand: Small Town Baseball and the Fight for the Soul of America by Will Bardenwerper
- When All Is Said by Anne Griffin
- Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks