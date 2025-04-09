© 2025
The Roundtable

Dr. Candice Nicole Hargons new book is "Good Sex: Stories, Science, and Strategies for Sexual Liberation"

By Joe Donahue
Published April 9, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT

Dr. Candice Nicole Hargons, an award-winning psychologist and associate professor at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University, studies sexual wellness and liberation.

As a leading expert in sex research, she joins us this morning to discuss her new book “Good Sex: Stories, Science, and Strategies for Sexual Liberation.” “Good Sex” encourages intimacy, fun, pleasure, and connection. It also outlines steps to understand, define, and practice sexual liberation in your personalized way.

