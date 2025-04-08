Sarah Jones new book "Disposable: America's Contempt for the Underclass"

In a blend of personal narrative and in-depth reporting “New York Magazine’s” Senior Writer, Sarah Jones, exposes the reality of America’s racial and income inequality. Also, the devastating impact of the pandemic on our nation’s most vulnerable people.

Her new book is “Disposable: America's Contempt for the Underclass." “Disposable” is an exploration of that underclass left vulnerable by systemic racism and capitalism. She delves into the lives of the essential workers, seniors, and people with disabilities who were affected by COVID-19.