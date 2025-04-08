© 2025
The Roundtable

Sarah Jones new book "Disposable: America's Contempt for the Underclass"

By Joe Donahue
Published April 8, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

In a blend of personal narrative and in-depth reporting “New York Magazine’s” Senior Writer, Sarah Jones, exposes the reality of America’s racial and income inequality. Also, the devastating impact of the pandemic on our nation’s most vulnerable people.

Her new book is “Disposable: America's Contempt for the Underclass." “Disposable” is an exploration of that underclass left vulnerable by systemic racism and capitalism. She delves into the lives of the essential workers, seniors, and people with disabilities who were affected by COVID-19.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
