HYPROV is coming to The Colonial in Pittsfield, MA this weekend for the "Yes, It's Real" Tour. What is Hyprov? Created by improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?"), and co-star World Renowned Hypnotist Asad Mecci. HYPROV is a 90-minute live show which combines hypnosis and improv - two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics, and everyone in between worldwide.

