Robert Snyder at UAlbany and NYS Museum to discuss "When the City Stopped: Stories from New York's Essential Workers”

Robert Snyder, Official Manhattan Borough Historian, is here to discuss his new book, “When the City Stopped: Stories from New York's Essential Workers.”

The book is a collection of firsthand accounts that chronicle the lives and experiences of the everyday heroes who kept New York City running during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the voices of essential workers - healthcare professionals, delivery drivers, janitors, and more - the book shows the challenges and sacrifices that emerged amidst one of the most difficult times in the city's history.

Robert Snyder is Manhattan Borough Historian and Professor Emeritus of American Studies and Journalism at Rutgers University. His books include Crossing Broadway and Transit Talk.

He will be speaking at the University at Albany this afternoon and at the New York State Museum tomorrow afternoon.