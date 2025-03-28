© 2025
The Roundtable

Robert Snyder at UAlbany and NYS Museum to discuss "When the City Stopped: Stories from New York's Essential Workers”

By Joe Donahue
Published March 28, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Robert Snyder, Official Manhattan Borough Historian, is here to discuss his new book, “When the City Stopped: Stories from New York's Essential Workers.”

The book is a collection of firsthand accounts that chronicle the lives and experiences of the everyday heroes who kept New York City running during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the voices of essential workers - healthcare professionals, delivery drivers, janitors, and more - the book shows the challenges and sacrifices that emerged amidst one of the most difficult times in the city's history.

Robert Snyder is Manhattan Borough Historian and Professor Emeritus of American Studies and Journalism at Rutgers University. His books include Crossing Broadway and Transit Talk.

He will be speaking at the University at Albany this afternoon and at the New York State Museum tomorrow afternoon.

COVID-19
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
