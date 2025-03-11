Northshire Bookstore Presents Booktopia on May 2-4

On May 2-4, Northshire Bookstore presents Booktopia in Manchester Center, Vermont – a festival with authors, for readers, and featuring tons of book-loving fun!

2025 Booktopia authors are: Julia Alvarez, Jessica Anya Blau, Harry Bliss, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio [corn-ay-hoh vee-ya-vi-sen-sio], Jennifer Haigh, Jean Hanff Korelitz, Stuart Nadler, Amy Shearn, Shubha Sunder and Helen Whybrow.

On Friday, May 2, author presentations, book recommendations, and a celebration dinner with literary trivia will take place at the Kimpton Taconic Hotel.

Saturday, May 3rd will feature a group reading and signing featuring many of this years' authors, a session with industry expert Ann Kingman, and a Yankee Book Swap.

The festival will conclude on Sunday, May 4 with National Medal of the Arts recipient Julia Alvarez discussing her book “The Cemetery of Untold Stories.” Ms. Alvarez's will be at the Southern Vermont Art Center.

We are joined by Co-owner of Northshire Nicole Ihasz, Northshire Book-buyer Stan Hynds, and Northshire’s Director of Events Rachel Person.