The Roundtable

Northshire Bookstore Presents Booktopia on May 2-4

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 11, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

On May 2-4, Northshire Bookstore presents Booktopia in Manchester Center, Vermont – a festival with authors, for readers, and featuring tons of book-loving fun!

2025 Booktopia authors are: Julia Alvarez, Jessica Anya Blau, Harry Bliss, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio [corn-ay-hoh vee-ya-vi-sen-sio], Jennifer Haigh, Jean Hanff Korelitz, Stuart Nadler, Amy Shearn, Shubha Sunder and Helen Whybrow.

On Friday, May 2, author presentations, book recommendations, and a celebration dinner with literary trivia will take place at the Kimpton Taconic Hotel.

Saturday, May 3rd will feature a group reading and signing featuring many of this years' authors, a session with industry expert Ann Kingman, and a Yankee Book Swap.

The festival will conclude on Sunday, May 4 with National Medal of the Arts recipient Julia Alvarez discussing her book “The Cemetery of Untold Stories.” Ms. Alvarez's will be at the Southern Vermont Art Center.

We are joined by Co-owner of Northshire Nicole Ihasz, Northshire Book-buyer Stan Hynds, and Northshire’s Director of Events Rachel Person.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
