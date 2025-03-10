Comedian Sam Morril doesn't need your free sandwich anymore as Errors Tour comes to Albany

I was a little nervous to introduce my guest Sam Morril because one of the many things he’s famous for in comedy is blowing up his appearances on morning talk shows.

Aside from that, the comic of more than two decades has released a half-dozen acclaimed specials, recently appeared on Netflix’s 2024 year-end roast special, and worked as a host and interviewer in sports. He’s also acted on the screen, an area he says he’d like to explore further.

In the meantime, he brings his standup show to The Egg in Albany on Thursday as part of “The Errors Tour.”

I gather you're on your tour bus right now, which is a somewhat novel way of getting around. How's the tour going?

It's good. For stuff like this, sometimes it's hard because, you know, for a second I couldn't hear you. It gets frustrating trying to make everything work. But it's also a pretty efficient way of travel, because you see what happens with airplanes now, and just the stress of missed flights and all that, you eliminate that. So that's nice.

What's it like seeing the country at this particular moment in time?

I mean, you see how toxic everything is on the internet and how bad everything is on the news, and how mean and racist everyone is on Twitter. And then you go into, like, a cafe, and you're like, I think it's all right. You know, it's confusing, because you just go around, things seem to be OK. But, you know that things are tough.

So you've been pretty prolific in releasing specials. Are you working on a new one right now?

I'm always working towards one. But yeah, you know, I'm working on a lot of things right now. So it's been pretty difficult lately. You work so hard to get to a place as a standup, where you can tour and people pay to see you, and you're in theaters, and then, man, it's like you feel like a professional wrestler sometimes, where it's like these guys work so long to get to this level, and then by the time they're there, they’re like, I don't think my knees work. So that's kind of how I feel as a comic. Sometimes I'm just like, it’s, I guess, my seventh hour of material I'm writing, and at a certain point, like, what else do I have to say? You know, it gets tough.

I've heard some comics talk about that dynamic, where a rock band goes on tour and people just want to hear the old stuff. And with comics, it's the exact opposite.

Yeah, I was just watching that Bob Dylan movie, the big scene is that he wants to shake things up and go electric at this folk music festival. And he's like, yeah, screw you. I'm going electric. And I was like, it's so funny that, like, no disrespect to musicians, but god do they have it easy, especially the big ones. You know, obviously, if you're a struggling musician, having a middle class lifestyle as a musician is probably harder than a comic. I think they're the easier trajectory. But then if you're like, Billy Joel, you're like, Oh, I just don't have to write for 40 years? That's incredible.

I actually felt a little bit guilty getting ready for this interview, because I read you were saying you don't really love doing podcasting, which is something that's basically required of comics now. And I was like, ‘Oh no, we're getting ready to have him on a podcast!’

Well, this is a little more low pressure. I think the problem is there's so many things you have to do. I remember years ago, Dave Attell told me, like, enjoy now when all you do is wake up and write jokes. And I knew he was right, but yeah, now it's very hard for me to find time to work on my act. It's tough.

You and I are both Attell superfans. Do you have any good Attell stories you could share?

Oh my God, so many. I mean, he's one of my favorite comics ever, if not my favorite comic ever. So yeah, I remember opening from a long time ago at Tarrytown Music Hall, and he would bring me out on stage. You know, it's so intimidating to go up there and riff with him at the end, because you literally feel like you're up there with Obi Wan Kenobi, like nothing you say is going to be as good. But I remember we're driving back in the car, like he's the only one who doesn't realize he's great, like every comic thinks he's great, and obviously so many fans, but we were in a car driving back, and he was like, I'm a hack. I suck. And I was like, dude, we all think you're the best. And he goes, Well, I'm better than you guys.

That's perfect.

Attell in a nutshell. He's great. And he's a great guy as well.

What did you think of the Dylan movie?

I liked it. I think he's a really good actor and it was good. I mean, biopics are tough. They're tough too because we've seen him so many times. The Ray Charles movie felt a little like cheesy. But then also, you can't deny that Jamie Foxx is, like, amazing. So it had that. It's just weird. We've just seen that story so many times. Also weird to do when the person still alive, I think. But actors get to show how good they are. Because you're like, Oh, wow. He sounds like Dylan. And I thought Dylan came off, like, kind of a dick in it, but that's probably accurate. He probably is.

I mean, it was a little hard to root for him, don't you think? Because, you know, it's like he's being mean to Joan Baez.

Yeah. I mean, he's not the nicest dude, but like, that's probably how he was. I mean, like, I think when you pop…think about, like any young celebrity you pop at like 20-something and you were a dick, you're not gonna, like, magically become cool when you're like 37. I don't think like an echo chamber of yes men is going to make you an easy person to be around. Like, I've seen people like that. I know famous people who are insufferable because of that, because anyone who disagrees with them slowly is removed. That's a lot of famous people. They’re like, kind of a dick. And then if they're really nice, the movie's not that interesting, right? Because you're like, Oh, it was just about a guy who was nice.

And cared about his art.

Yeah, there's not conflict. It was conflict because he was in two love triangles. One with the folk group, the folk singers, and then one with Joan Baez and Sylvie. So that was kind of interesting. There was, like, a line in the end, like, you won, why are you still so angry? And then part of me is like, yeah, like, what the hell? Why do you have to blow up this festival? You have everything, and it's like, all they have, these folk people. So I don't know, like, it's a complicated character, but I was entertained by it. I mean, there were way worse movies this year, so I was definitely entertained by it.

I was wondering, you know, because people always ask comics, what was it like starting out and what kind of advice did you get. And you've talked about comics you looked up to who were saying, get as much stage time as possible. But I was wondering, did you get any bad advice when you were starting out?

That's a good question. I don't know, it's hard to remember, because, I think bad comics would give you bad advice, but then sometimes bad comics would give you good advice. I remember a comic who wasn't that good once told me you gotta always be trying to gun to into get into another club, because one might like forget about you one month, and then you won't have any work if you're just too reliant on one club. You know, New York had so many clubs, so he's like, You should always be trying to get in a club, even if things are going well. And he wasn't a good comic but that was actually pretty good advice, because I was like, Oh yeah, maybe Caroline’s wasn't cool to me this month. Maybe the Comic Strip will be cool, you know, and it kept you working and working on stuff. But I don't know, because, if it’s bad I probably still do it. Honestly, at a certain point, though, it's like a detriment to your act and your health if all you do is get on stage. Then all your stories become, I was talking to this guy after the show, and you're just like, is that my whole life? I don't have a family, but I have, like, random stragglers hitting me up. You know, you want to be careful your whole act doesn't become the airport hotels and stuff that happened after a show. Or else, you kind of become not relatable.

You know, it's so interesting because so many comics go to New York to break in, but you're, you're from New York. So did it feel like you were sort of coming up on, on your home territory to a degree?

Yeah, it's weird, some people say you want to be a big fish in a small pond. And I was definitely a small fish in a big one to start out. But some people move to New York with a lot of juice from like, St. Louis, but then they get here and no one cares. They're just like, Yeah, I don't care if you were big in St. Louis. This is New York, you know. So I think it works both ways. But when you start out in New York, people see you when you're bad at comedy. So some people remember that, like, That guy sucks, you know? They make that judgment. But other people are like, he was young when I saw him. I'll give it another look and some people are cool enough to really watch you develop.

Something you were just saying reminds me of this line in one of your specials where you say you're, deciding whether to keep drinking at 4:57 a.m. So how do you balance getting older with the road comic lifestyle?

We’re definitely healthier on the road than we used to be, because you kind of have to be. But I remember when I was really young featuring at Funny Bones and stuff, the middle act, and they pay you poorly, but you're like, well, I'll drink. I'll just drink a ton. Like, you think you're getting one over on the club, not realizing you're just, like, destroying your body. But when you're b23 you're just kind of like, yeah, you feel fine. I would have, like, the fruity cocktails. I'd be like, what is that? Like, an orange creamsicle cocktail? Yeah, let's have it. Just all chemicals. And, you know, it's garbage for you. It's all sugar. But you get older and, yeah, we work out on the road. You know, I'm on a bus, so I wake up in the city. And that's one of the perks of the bus, it weirdly doesn't beat your body up as much, because if you fly every day, or you have to be in a sprinter van, cooped up every day, that's not good. You know, it will eventually just wear on your body. So you wake up, you get to go to like, a YMCA or rec center or play ball or something. So I feel healthy. I mean, you do feel stiff every once in a while, because that's just part of getting older and, but I think we're trying to be healthy, and that's all you can do.

How happy are you that you were in ‘Joker’ instead of ‘Joker 2?’

Well, you know, maybe if they threw me in ‘Joker 2’ it would have been a better movie. You got to think about what the one difference between ‘Joker’ and ‘Joker 2’ was: Sam Morril, that's the top of the list. My pitch for ‘Joker 2’ to Todd was just, I think the movie should just be Joaquin going back to that same comedy club and then he's he just sits down and watches me do an hour, and then it says ‘directed by Todd Phillips.’ That's the whole movie. I thought that would have been a cool one. But he took a big swing with the musical. Whatever. I think it's funny that it didn't work. I mean, it's like, all these, like, you know, incel dudes who are furious because they want to see some crazy Joker stuff. And they’re like ‘Why the hell is he singing?’ To me, that's hilarious.

There's a famous story about how you created a comedy major when you were at NYU and you were focused on the ancient Greeks.

I don’t think that’s a famous story.

It's part of your mythology!

I'll take it.

So did you learn anything from the ancient Greeks that applies to what you do today?

Yeah, I think I did. Like people like Aristophanes and Archilochus, Menander, all these old timey Greek writers, you know, they're using similar devices that we still use. I mean, if you read those old Greek plays, it's dick jokes and fart jokes and sex jokes and, I mean, one of the famous ones, ‘Lysistrata,’ is about these women who wouldn't sleep with their husbands until the war ended. I mean, that's a good setup for a comedy, right? So you realize how powerful sex is. You're like, you're not getting in here until you stop killing people. And by the way, that feels kind of relevant, right? Like, I feel like we could stop wars that way, but it's like, a funny premise, a funny concept. I think we're using the same devices. So when someone tells me you made a rape joke in your set, I'm like, OK, well, so did Aristophanes. And they're like, who's that? And I'm like, maybe I know more about comedy than you do. This shit’s been around for a while, is all I'm saying. And I don't think there's something reassuring about the fact that not that much changes. It keeps you humble. You're like, Well, I'm just another dude doing using the same devices as these people.

It's interesting to think about human nature just not changing.

We don't change that much, and that's why great works stay relevant. That's why I love old movies, because if a script is tight, it holds up. I mean, think about it, ‘Double Indemnity’ is from the early 40s. That's a perfect script. That's almost 100 years old, and it's still a great movie. I think same goes for books. I mean, you can pick up, you pick up a Hemingway book, and be like, well this feels like it could have been written recently. It's incredible.

Are the Knicks going to be able to get past the Celtics?

I don't know. Man, honestly, I don't feel good about it right now, but I also I believe in Jalen Brunson like crazy. So I mean, just the fact that we're having this conversation. I was going to a Knicks game in the playoffs, and I ran into Chris Rock, and I was like, ‘Ah, it's tight. It's tight.’ And he goes, ‘Hey, man, we're playing in June. Who cares?’ I was like, ah, that's true. Like, it is cool that we're playing meaningful playoff basketball. So, you know, baby steps, but I think we're getting there. And I love the team. I love OG, I love Josh, they're fun to watch.

How does that work when they show celeb row? Is that like ahead of time you know they're gonna put you up there, or they just like, see who's around?

Yeah, I think they kind of look at a list of who's there, and they're just kind of like, ‘Hey, we're gonna put you up.’ I'm like, cool. You know, it doesn't happen every time, but, I'm flattered that they want me to like represent them, because, you know, I always rep them regardless. And I have been since I was a child. I mean, I used a picture to promote when I did the MSG theater of like 6-year-old me in a John Starks jersey. So, you know, I'm an OG fan for sure.

Have you been back to Naples, Florida?

I haven't. I thought it'd be funny to do a show near there last time, last tour. So we booked Fort Myers, which is also terrible, and it was the worst show of the tour. And I was like, Oh, I thought this would be funny. And it just sucked again. So wasn't a great idea.

I'm afraid to ask this. But my last question is, do you have any Albany memories that stand out from your years on the road?

Albany. I mean, let me think. I played there a million times.

See, this is what I was afraid of.

I got one. I blocked this out. I remember I was playing a comedy club so many years ago, and they serve food. When you're a young comic, and you're not making real money, you're pumped for that free meal. You're pumped for a free comedy club meal. It's not gonna be great, but you're like, oh, it's free. That's cool. But I'm at this club. I think it's called Comedy Works in Albany, and the owner wasn't there. And this guy was the chef, but also doing the door. No one's getting paid well here. Me, this guy, no one. And I was like, ‘Hey, man, I'm really hungry’. He's like, ‘Yeah, I'll try to get to it.’ I'm like, ‘I know, but I have to be here for, like, five hours. I just need something. And there's nowhere I can walk to to get food. So can you just help me out?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I'll figure it out.’ And then in between shows, I'm like, ‘Hey, man, can I please get, like, a sandwich or something?’ And he was like, ‘If I get to it, I get to it.’ I was like, I’m the headliner, dude.’ And then finally I was just like, ‘You know what? If you don't get me something to eat, anything, I'm not going on stage.’ That's what I said. I pulled that, and he went to the back, and someone said they overheard him saying to someone else, ‘I'm gonna spit in this fucking sandwich.’ And I ate it still. I checked and, like, I didn't see spit. I think I'm all right, but that's where I was in Albany.

It's so funny that that club, the Comedy Works, is not there anymore in North Albany.

Wow, you don’t say! They were treating people so well.

But I lived right across the street from it. And you're right. I mean, that was an island. You could not walk anywhere, and there's nothing else there.

I know. I have to be there for like, five hours. I'm in a hotel all day, like, obviously not a nice one that they're putting me up in. And they, like, made it a huge deal to get me a freaking sandwich.





