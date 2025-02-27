Retired lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman has gained wide notoriety for exposing President Trump’s misconduct and for testimony in congress that resulted in the President’s first impeachment. Vindman is regarded as a leading policy maker and the preeminent national security strategist on Russia and Ukraine. His latest new work is the book “The Folly of Realism: How the West Deceived Itself About Russia and Betrayed Ukraine.”

Listen • 20:06