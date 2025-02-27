-
Alexander Vindman exposes the absurdity of western foreign policymaking in "The Folly of Realism: How the West Deceived Itself About Russia and Betrayed Ukraine”Retired lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman has gained wide notoriety for exposing President Trump’s misconduct and for testimony in congress that resulted in the President’s first impeachment. Vindman is regarded as a leading policy maker and the preeminent national security strategist on Russia and Ukraine. His latest new work is the book “The Folly of Realism: How the West Deceived Itself About Russia and Betrayed Ukraine.”