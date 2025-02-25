© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks: Rough Draft Bar & Books

By Joe Donahue
Published February 25, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

This week's Book Picks come from Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.

Drew:

  • One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El-Akkad
  • Any Other City by Hazel Jane Plante
  • Blue in Green by Wesley Brown
  • Mirrors for Princes by Sam Riviere
  • The Poorly Made and Other Things by Sam Rebelein
  • A Gorgeous Excitement by Cynthia Weiner
  • Broughtupsy by Christina Cooke
  • Nothing Serious by Emily J. Smith
  • Vantage Point by Sara Sligar

  • Hot Sheet by Sanae Lemoine and Olga Massov

Tags
The Roundtable Rough Draft Bar & Books Book Picks
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More