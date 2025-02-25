Book Picks: Rough Draft Bar & Books

Since its release in 1982, “The Artist’s Guide to Sketching” has become a classic art guide for students and laypeople around the world. The book includes instruction and artwork by James Gurney and Thomas Kinkade - two students who would go on to fame with “Dinotopia” (Gurney) and as the “Painter of Light” (Kinkade).Now there is a bold new edition of the groundbreaking book, freshly updated with a new introduction, archival photographs, and illuminating text to guide a new generation of illustrators.

