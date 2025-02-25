Book Picks: Rough Draft Bar & Books
This week's Book Picks come from Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.
Drew:
- One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El-Akkad
- Any Other City by Hazel Jane Plante
- Blue in Green by Wesley Brown
- Mirrors for Princes by Sam Riviere
- The Poorly Made and Other Things by Sam Rebelein
- A Gorgeous Excitement by Cynthia Weiner
- Broughtupsy by Christina Cooke
- Nothing Serious by Emily J. Smith
- Vantage Point by Sara Sligar
Hot Sheet by Sanae Lemoine and Olga Massov