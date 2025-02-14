Jeffery Toobin examines the presidential pardon in "The Pardon: The Politics of Presidential Mercy”

The power of the presidential pardon has our national attention now more than ever. You look at pardons from outgoing President, Joseph Biden, and incoming President Donald Trump.

In the new book “The Pardon: The Politics of Presidential Mercy” Jeffery Toobin, New York Times Bestselling author and CNN Legal Commentator gives us a narrative of the most controversial presidential pardon in American history. Which is Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon. It reveals the profound implications for our current political landscape and how it already is affecting the legacies of both presidents Biden and Trump.

Jeffery Toobin is a CNN Legal Commentary and the author of ten books including “The Nine” and “Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court.”