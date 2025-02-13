© 2025
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony Orchestra celebrates Valentine's Day and Maestro David Alan Miller's birthday with a weekend of concerts

By Joe Donahue
Published February 13, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST
Albany Symphony Orchestra

The Albany Symphony’s February Concerts Celebrate Valentine’s Day and Maestro David Alan Miller’s Birthday, and feature Rachmaninoff’s Romantic, Sensual Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, performed by 19-year-old pianist, Harmony Zhu.

The concert also includes Robert Schumann’s glorious, romantic Symphony No. 1, “Spring,” and works by Loren Loiacono and Randall Thompson.

The concerts take place on February 15th at 7:30pm and February 16th at 3:00pm at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

To tell us more, we welcome Maestro David Alan Miller and pianist, Harmony Zhu.

