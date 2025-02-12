A preview of upcoming events and on-going work with the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region

This morning, we get an update from the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region. They have events coming up – a public philosophy event in partnership with the Justice Center of Rensselaer County and Siena College on the 24th and their second “Bread and Roses” International Women’s Day luncheon on March 8th.

Plus, we will talk about the amazing work they do day-to-day. The programs include permanent, supportive housing for 104 women and over 50 children, food security programs, and racial and social justice education.

YWCA CEO Starletta Renée and Jamie Crouse - Chief Development Officer are here to tell us more.