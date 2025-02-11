© 2025
The Roundtable

US Senator Ron Wyden's "It Takes Chutzpah: How to Fight Fearlessly for Progressive Change" is a call to action for progressive change

By Joe Donahue
Published February 11, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

Democratic Oregon US Senator Ron Wyden joins us to discuss his new book "It Takes Chutzpah: How to Fight Fearlessly for Progressive Change."

The book is a call to action by a senior U.S. politician, describing how Americans of all age groups, persuasions, and occupations can defy convention, chart new pathways for their communities, schools, at work and in life – even now.

