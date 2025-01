“Discovering Uncertainty” is the theme of Vassar College’s 23rd annual MODfest, featuring music and dance that reflect elements of the quantum theory described by physicists in the early decades of the 20th century. MODfest opens January 31st and runs through February 9th.

We get a preview now from MODfest co-directors Drew Minter, Senior Lecturer in Music, and Thomas Sauer, Senior Adjunct Artist in Music.