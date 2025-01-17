Ahead of Writers Institute event Jan. 30, Dennis Mahoney spotlights holiday horror in “Our Winter Monster”

Dennis Mahoney is the author of the new novel, "Our Winter Monster," set in a ski village in Upstate New York. Seeking a fun getaway, a couple in a troubled relationship loses their way driving in a snowstorm. A Troy-based horror writer, Mahoney will be speaking at an upcoming NYSWI event later this month.

Dennis continues to build off his explorations into our universal fears of loneliness & inadequacy with a novel firmly set in the horror genre.

In "Our Winter Monster," an unhappy couple lost in a blizzard runs from their problems and straight into the maw of a terrifying beast that has a surprising personal connection to their dark shared past.

Dennis Mahoney will be speaking along with author Erin Adams at a NYSWI event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 30th at Assembly Hall in the Campus Center and the University at Albany.