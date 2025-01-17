© 2025
Ahead of Writers Institute event Jan. 30, Dennis Mahoney spotlights holiday horror in “Our Winter Monster”

By Joe Donahue
Published January 17, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

Dennis Mahoney is the author of the new novel, "Our Winter Monster," set in a ski village in Upstate New York. Seeking a fun getaway, a couple in a troubled relationship loses their way driving in a snowstorm. A Troy-based horror writer, Mahoney will be speaking at an upcoming NYSWI event later this month.

Dennis continues to build off his explorations into our universal fears of loneliness & inadequacy with a novel firmly set in the horror genre.

In "Our Winter Monster," an unhappy couple lost in a blizzard runs from their problems and straight into the maw of a terrifying beast that has a surprising personal connection to their dark shared past.

Dennis Mahoney will be speaking along with author Erin Adams at a NYSWI event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 30th at Assembly Hall in the Campus Center and the University at Albany.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
