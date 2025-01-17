Dr. Linda Eckert uses own experience, women’s voices to call for change in "Enough: Because We Can Stop Cervical Cancer"

Dr. Linda Eckert, author of "Enough: Because We Can Stop Cervical Cancer," is a recognized expert in immunizations and cervical cancer prevention having worked as a consultant with the World Health Organization on global cancer prevention for the last fifteen years, facilitating policy development for the HPV vaccine and cervical cancer screening.

Cervical cancer kills almost 350,000 women each year. What's more horrifying, is that millions have died of this disease that's nearly 100% preventable. It's no secret that healthcare is full of inequities, with a severe lack of accessible screening programs. But women's health care is also impeded by cultural, gender, and political barriers, issues that have combined to create devastating consequences.

A leading expert in cervical cancer prevention, Dr Linda Eckert takes her years of experience and weaves it together with the voices of the courageous women who use their own experience of cervical cancer to advocate for change.