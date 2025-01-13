Performing Arts of Woodstock presents the play "Dancing Lessons"

For its first production of 2025, Performing Arts of Woodstock presents “Dancing Lessons” by Mark St. Germain.

In “Dancing Lessons,” Ever is a scientist on the Autism Spectrum who seeks the instruction of a Broadway performer to learn enough about dancing to survive an awards dinner. The dancer, Senga, is recovering from an injury that may end her career permanently.

As their relationship unfolds, they’re both caught off-guard by the discoveries that they make about each other and about themselves. A romantic comedy that asks, “What IS normal, anyway?” - “Dancing Lessons” will have weekend performances January 17- February 2 at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center on Rock City Road in Woodstock, New York.

For Performing Arts of Woodstock, “Dancing Lessons” is directed by Hank Neimark who joins us now along with actors Gina Kraut and David Smilow.