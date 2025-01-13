Forester Ethan Tapper on "How to Love a Forest" at Williams College on 2/11

What Does it Mean to Love a Forest? Ethan Tapper, a forester author from Vermont draws from his work as a forester and from his bestselling book "How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World " to discuss what it means to care for forests and other ecosystems at this moment in time.

How do we respond to the harmful legacies of the past? How do we use our species’ incredible power to heal rather than to harm? How do we reach towards a better future? In a time in which many believe that “protecting” ecosystems means protecting them from ourselves, Ethan argues that humans must take action to help ecosystems heal and to move into a more abundant future.

Ethan Tapper, author of How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World, will be speaking on the Williams College campus on February 11th and joins us this morning.