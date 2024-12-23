© 2024
The Roundtable

Christmas In The Movies

By Joe Donahue
Published December 23, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST
Running Press

Nothing brings the spirit of the season into our hearts quite like a great holiday movie. "Christmas films" come in many shapes and sizes and exist across many genres. Some, like "It's a Wonderful Life" and "A Christmas Story," are perennials, while others, such as "Die Hard," have only gradually become yuletide favorites. But they all have one thing in common: they use themes evoked by the holiday period - nostalgia, joy, togetherness, dysfunction, commercialism, or cynicism - as a force in their storytelling.

Film historian Jeremy Arnold’s new book, "Christmas in the Movies: 35 Classics to Celebrate the Season," showcases the very best among this uniquely spirited strain of cinema. Each film is profiled on what makes it a "Christmas movie," along with behind-the-scenes stories of its production, reception, and legacy.

Jeremy Arnold is a film historian, commentator, and author of "Turner Classic Movies: The Essentials and Lawrence of Arabia: The Fiftieth Anniversary."

Originally aired December 2018. Updated in 2023.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
