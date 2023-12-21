The untold story of The Beatles' long-time roadie, personal assistant, and devoted friend, Mal Evans
Malcolm (Mal) Evans, the Beatles’ long-time roadie, personal assistant, and devoted friend, was an invaluable member of the band’s inner circle.
Working with full access to Mal’s unpublished archives and having conducted hundreds of new interviews, Beatles’ scholar and author Kenneth Womack affords readers with a full telling of Mal’s unknown story in the biography "Living the Beatles’ Legend: The Untold Story of Mal Evans."