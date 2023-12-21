© 2023
The Roundtable

The untold story of The Beatles' long-time roadie, personal assistant, and devoted friend, Mal Evans

By Joe Donahue
Published December 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
Dey Street Books

Malcolm (Mal) Evans, the Beatles’ long-time roadie, personal assistant, and devoted friend, was an invaluable member of the band’s inner circle.

Working with full access to Mal’s unpublished archives and having conducted hundreds of new interviews, Beatles’ scholar and author Kenneth Womack affords readers with a full telling of Mal’s unknown story in the biography "Living the Beatles’ Legend: The Untold Story of Mal Evans."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
