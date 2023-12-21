"Merry and Hark: A Christmas Story" by April Genevieve Tucholke

Merry has always wanted to go on a grand adventure, like the great Hero Owls from her favorite stories. But she is just a little owl. Little owls don't have adventures. Then one day, Merry falls asleep in her favorite tree—and wakes up in a big, noisy city! Can a little owl on a grand adventure find her way home?

April Genevieve Tucholke has lived all over the world, from Portland, Oregon to Edinburgh, Scotland. She has explored abandoned buildings and hunted for secret passageways since she was a teenager. Her acclaimed, award-winning novels have been published in sixteen countries.