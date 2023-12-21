© 2023
The Roundtable

"Merry and Hark: A Christmas Story" by April Genevieve Tucholke

By Joe Donahue
Published December 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST
Algonquin Young Readers

Merry has always wanted to go on a grand adventure, like the great Hero Owls from her favorite stories. But she is just a little owl. Little owls don't have adventures. Then one day, Merry falls asleep in her favorite tree—and wakes up in a big, noisy city! Can a little owl on a grand adventure find her way home?

April Genevieve Tucholke has lived all over the world, from Portland, Oregon to Edinburgh, Scotland. She has explored abandoned buildings and hunted for secret passageways since she was a teenager. Her acclaimed, award-winning novels have been published in sixteen countries.

owls rockefeller center christmas christmas tree holiday picture books kid's books
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
