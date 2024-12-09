© 2024
The Eric Carle Museum's new exhibition "Free to Be You and Me" hopes museum goers embrace their individuality

By Joe Donahue
Published December 9, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST
Laurie Glick, Illustration for Free to Be…You and Me record cover. © 1972, Free To Be Foundation, Inc. Used by permission.

Marlo Thomas's “Free to Be You and Me” has left an indelible mark on society, often challenging the gender roles that prevailed at the time. The project empowered both children and adults to embrace their individuality free from societal stereotypes.

The Eric Carl Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts has a new exhibition, “Free to Be You and Me: 50 Years of Stories and Songs.” The exhibition is created by Margie Hofer and it is running through April 6, 2025. The exhibit celebrates the impact of the groundbreaking 1972 record, its subsequent picture books, and TV specials.

The exhibition features, original artwork. From the 1974 publication.

Margie Hofer is an independent curator, specializing in American material culture. She served as Museum Director of the New York Historical Society.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
