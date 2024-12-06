Albany Symphony presents musical merriment with "The Magic of Christmas" on 12/8 and "Nicky Sohn + Holiday Mozart and Vivaldi" on 12/21 and 12/22

Albany Symphony

This Sunday, December 8, The Albany Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual holiday celebration “The Magic of Christmas.” The Palace Theatre will be filled with festive holiday music, family fun, and special guests.

In keeping with the Albany Symphony’s commitment to community, the orchestra will be joined by The Music Studio, Capital District Youth Chorale, Rince go Brach [[rink-uh go braw]] School of Irish Dance, Northeast Ballet, Saratoga Springs High School Choraliers, and Schalmont High School Concert Choir.

Later this month, on December 21 and 22, The ASO will perform a world premiere guitar concerto by Nicky Sohn – along with holiday music by Mozart and Vivaldi.

