The Roundtable

Albany Symphony presents musical merriment with "The Magic of Christmas" on 12/8 and "Nicky Sohn + Holiday Mozart and Vivaldi" on 12/21 and 12/22

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 6, 2024 at 11:59 AM EST
ASO Magic of Christmas banner 2024
https://www.albanysymphony.com/
Albany Symphony banner for Nicky Sohn + Holiday Mozart and Vivaldi concert 2024
Albany Symphony

This Sunday, December 8, The Albany Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual holiday celebration “The Magic of Christmas.” The Palace Theatre will be filled with festive holiday music, family fun, and special guests.

In keeping with the Albany Symphony’s commitment to community, the orchestra will be joined by The Music Studio, Capital District Youth Chorale, Rince go Brach [[rink-uh go braw]] School of Irish Dance, Northeast Ballet, Saratoga Springs High School Choraliers, and Schalmont High School Concert Choir.

Later this month, on December 21 and 22, The ASO will perform a world premiere guitar concerto by Nicky Sohn – along with holiday music by Mozart and Vivaldi.

Maestro David Alan Miller joins us how to preview all of this month’s musical merriment.

albany symphonyAlbany Symphony OrchestrachristmasHanukkahclassical musicDavid Alan MillerTroy Savings Bank Music HallPalace Theatre
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
