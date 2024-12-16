© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Jan Brett takes readers on a winter adventure in a retelling of "Alice in Wonderland" in "Alice in a Winter Wonderland"

By Joe Donahue
Published December 16, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST

The latest book from Jan Brett is “Alice in a Winter Wonderland” and as she has done for the past several books; Jan gets on a bus, goes across the country, talks to kids, talks about the book, does a signing, and puts on quite the show.

She is doing that this year as well! We are thrilled she had some time to speak with us about the book “Alice in a Winter Wonderland” while on tour.

Tags
The Roundtable jan brettbookWinter
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More