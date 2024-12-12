© 2024
The Roundtable

A puppy named Bear embarks on an adventure in "The Bear at June Farms"

By Joe Donahue
Published December 12, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST

June Farms was founded by New York bar owner & restaurateur Matt Baumgartner. After spending years in hospitality, living between the Capital Region and New York City, and undertaking many entrepreneurial endeavors, Matt decided he wanted to get back to basics. That brought him to West Sand Lake and June Farms.

Now, he has written a children’s book with his mom, Rosie MacPhail, "The Bear at June Farms." The book tells us about when Bear, a lively and curious puppy, arrives at June Farms, he is welcomed by Frank, the wise and gentle farm dog. Together, they embark on an adventure across the farm, where Bear meets all the happy animals who call June Farms home.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
