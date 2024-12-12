A puppy named Bear embarks on an adventure in "The Bear at June Farms"

June Farms was founded by New York bar owner & restaurateur Matt Baumgartner. After spending years in hospitality, living between the Capital Region and New York City, and undertaking many entrepreneurial endeavors, Matt decided he wanted to get back to basics. That brought him to West Sand Lake and June Farms.

Now, he has written a children’s book with his mom, Rosie MacPhail, "The Bear at June Farms." The book tells us about when Bear, a lively and curious puppy, arrives at June Farms, he is welcomed by Frank, the wise and gentle farm dog. Together, they embark on an adventure across the farm, where Bear meets all the happy animals who call June Farms home.