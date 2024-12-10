© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Book House and Open Door Bookstore

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 10, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.

Cheryl:

  • Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey
  • Against the Grain by Peter Lovesey
  • Bel Canto (annotated edition) by Ann Patchett
  • The Verts by Ann Patchett; illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser
  • Baking In the American South: 200 Recipes and Their Untold Stories (A Definitive Guide to Southern Baking by Anne Byrn
  • Red and Lulu by Matt Tavares

 Lily:

  • Earth to Moon by Moon Unit Zappa
  • Pony Confidential by Christian Lynch
  • Night Magic by Leigh Ann Henion
  • How Women Made Music edited by Alison Fensterstock
  • Toto by A.J. Hackwith
  • Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood by Barry Sonnenfeld
  • Cher: The Memoir, Part One
The Roundtable Book Picks
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
