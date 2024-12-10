Book Picks - The Book House and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.
Cheryl:
- Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey
- Against the Grain by Peter Lovesey
- Bel Canto (annotated edition) by Ann Patchett
- The Verts by Ann Patchett; illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser
- Baking In the American South: 200 Recipes and Their Untold Stories (A Definitive Guide to Southern Baking by Anne Byrn
- Red and Lulu by Matt Tavares
Lily:
- Earth to Moon by Moon Unit Zappa
- Pony Confidential by Christian Lynch
- Night Magic by Leigh Ann Henion
- How Women Made Music edited by Alison Fensterstock
- Toto by A.J. Hackwith
- Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood by Barry Sonnenfeld
- Cher: The Memoir, Part One