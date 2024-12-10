Book Picks - The Book House and Open Door Bookstore

This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.

Cheryl:



Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey

Against the Grain by Peter Lovesey

Bel Canto (annotated edition) by Ann Patchett

The Verts by Ann Patchett; illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser

Baking In the American South: 200 Recipes and Their Untold Stories (A Definitive Guide to Southern Baking by Anne Byrn

Red and Lulu by Matt Tavares

Lily:

