© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Jonathan Vigliotti's "Before It’s Gone: Stories from the Frontlines of Climate Change and Small-Town America"

By Joe Donahue
Published May 6, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT

Discussion of the climate crisis is always suffered from a problem of extraction, data points, and warnings of an overheated future struggle to break through the noise of everyday life. Deniers often portray climate solutions as inconvenient, expensive, and unnecessary. Many politicians cloistered by status and focused always on their next election do not yet see climate as a winning issue in the short run, so they don’t take any action at all.

But climate change and its devastating consequences has kept a pace whether we want to pay attention or not. CBS National News Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti has seen the crisis unfold for himself spending nearly two decades reporting across the United States and the world documenting the people, communities, landmarks, and traditions we’ve already surrendered.

He shares with urgency and personal stories a look of how America is on the brink. His new book is “Before It’s Gone: Stories from the Frontlines of Climate Change and Small-Town America.” We welcome Jonathan Vigliotti to the RT this morning.

Tags
The Roundtable bookClimate ChangeJonathan Vigliotti
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Donald Yacovone's “Teaching White Supremacy” now in paperback
    Joe Donahue
    Donald Yacovone joins us this morning to discuss the paperback release of his latest book “Teaching White Supremacy: America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity.” The book shows us the clear and damming evidence of white supremacy’s deep seeded roots in our nations educational system through in-depth examination of America’s wide assortment of texts.
  • Sarah LaDuke and Caleb Eberhardt
    The Roundtable
    Caleb Eberhardt is Hovstad in "An Enemy of the People" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People” is about halfway through its strictly limited run at The Circle in the Square Theatre having opened on March 18, the Sam Gold directed production will run through June 23. Caleb Eberhardt plays Hovstad, the editor of the town’s newspaper - a character integral to the questions posed by the plot involving character, power, public opinion, and the always nuanced-laden exploration of “the greater good.”
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Golden Notebook
    This week's Book Picks come from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY and Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY.
Load More