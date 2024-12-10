A dystopian land ravaged by a deadly disease is explored in "The Way"

The alarm is growing worldwide about the dangers of bird flu or also known as avian influenza. Cary Groner is a science writer and a self-described “worst case scenario person.”

The deadly pandemic in his new novel “The Way” is caused by H5N1 avian flu. He says, “all it takes is for one person to be infected with a normal type A or B flu, then catch H5N1 too and the avian flu can acquire the mutations necessary to spread quickly between humans if that happens it can happen any day.”

This situation plays out in his novel “The Way” where a previous H5N1 pandemic has left the world a wasteland populated by the occasional settlement, access to water, and arable land.