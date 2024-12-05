Edwin Frank takes us on a journey through time in "Stranger than Fiction: Lives of the Twentieth-Century Novel”

A project that has been over a decade in the making “Stranger than Fiction: Lives of the Twentieth-Century Novel” traces the trajectory of the 20th century novel through 32 titles from “The Immoralist” and “In Search of Lost Time” to “The Enigma of Arrival” and “Good Morning Midnight.”

Frank Ellison tracks the novel through a time that was as dark as it was dazzling showing us not only how it found its way, but how it became the form through which the century took its own measure. Edwin Frank is the editorial director of the New York Review of Books the new book is “Stranger than Fiction: Lives of the Twentieth-Century Novel.”