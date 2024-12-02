The Mahaiwe presents Sandra Boynton to celebrate release of her new holiday album

Joe Donahue will be at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Thursday, December 19 to talk with friend, cartoonist, writer, and songwriter Sandra Boynton. The event is: Cows and Holly: Sandra Boynton tries to explain her wild new Christmas album.

With her signature whimsical style, this album combines charm with a vast array of musical genres, giving the holiday season a fresh and eclectic twist. The range of artists involved - from the soothing vocals of Zooey Deschanel to the legendary Lyle Lovett and Yo-Yo Ma - results in a joyful, multi-genre celebration, blending Christmas nostalgia with a variety of styles, from Surf Rock to Celtic Jig to Broadway.

At The Mahawie, Joe and Sandra will discuss the project and share music videos from the new album.

Since 1974, Sandra Boynton has written and illustrated over eighty-five children’s books, more than 90-million of her books have been sold. She has also written - with Michael Ford - and produced seven albums of children’s music. including "Philadelphia Chickens," nominated for a Grammy. "Cows & Holly" is the latest.