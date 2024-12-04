John McPherson will be close to home attending the Northshire Bookstore Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk event for his new book "The Close to Home 30th Anniversary Treasury"

John McPherson is one of the best cartoonists working today and has been for the past three decades. His comic panel, "Close to Home," is syndicated by Universal Press Syndicate. With over 800 hand-picked comics, "The Close to Home 30th Anniversary Treasury," celebrates his amazing output as a cartoonist.

The words quirky and irreverent are often used to describe the comic panel and have contributed to make Close to Home one of the most entertaining comic strips of all time.

John will be at Northshire Bookstore during the Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk as part of a Multi-Author Signing tomorrow night, December 5, 2024 at 6:00pm.