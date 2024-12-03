© 2024
The Roundtable

The Hyde Collection's trio of exhibitions running through January 5, 2025, and preview of 2025 exhibits

By Joe Donahue
Published December 3, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST
Edmund Tarbell, American (1862-1938), “Portrait of Mary Van Ness Hyde”, 1909, oil on canvas, 49 3/4  x 39 1/2 in. The Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York, Gift of anonymous donor, 2015.7.1. Photography by Michael Fredericks.  
Paolo Veronese (Italian, 1528–1588), Rebecca at the Well, ca. 1570, oil on canvas, 18 1/2 x 22 in., The Hyde Collection, Glens Falls, New York, The Hyde Collection Trust, 1971.57. Photograph by Steven Sloman.
Zack Lobdell (American, b. 1977), The Unfallen Kingdom, 2021, Acrylic, enamel, and spray paint on canvas, 90 x 118 inches, Courtesy of the artist.

The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York offers a collection of artworks that spans nearly 6,000 years of art history, from the ancient world to the present day. The museum's diverse and curated holdings include masterpieces from antiquity, the Renaissance, the modern era, and contemporary art.

This morning, we will learn about a trio of exhibitions running through January 5, 2025 - "Growing Up in a Renaissance Palazzo," "Zack Lobdell: Ethos," and "Growing Up in Hyde House." We will also get a preview of exhibits coming in 2025.

To tell us more, we welcome: John Lefner – the CEO of the Hyde Collection and Bryn Schockmel - Curator of the Permanent Collection.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
