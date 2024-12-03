The Hyde Collection's trio of exhibitions running through January 5, 2025, and preview of 2025 exhibits

The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York offers a collection of artworks that spans nearly 6,000 years of art history, from the ancient world to the present day. The museum's diverse and curated holdings include masterpieces from antiquity, the Renaissance, the modern era, and contemporary art.

This morning, we will learn about a trio of exhibitions running through January 5, 2025 - "Growing Up in a Renaissance Palazzo," "Zack Lobdell: Ethos," and "Growing Up in Hyde House." We will also get a preview of exhibits coming in 2025.

To tell us more, we welcome: John Lefner – the CEO of the Hyde Collection and Bryn Schockmel - Curator of the Permanent Collection.