The Roundtable

Berkshire International Film Festival presents "Gladiator II" screening and post-show conversation with Academy Award-winning producer Douglas Wick

By Joe Donahue
Published December 2, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST
Paul Mescal plays Lucius and Denzel Washington plays Macrinus in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures.
Aidan Monaghan/Aidan Monaghan
/
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
The Berkshire International Film Festival will be holding a special screening of the new film “Gladiator II” at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Friday December 6 at 7:00 pm. After screening the film, it will be followed by a conversation with the Academy Award-winning producer of both Gladiator films, Douglas Wick.

Wick is an award-winning motion picture producer whose films have earned $3 billion dollars at the box office. He has been nominated for 22 Academy Awards and has won 7 Academy Awards. Some other films he has produced are “Working Girl,” “Stuart Little,” “Gladiator,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “The Great Gatsby,” and “Divergent.” The new film “Gladiator II” is out now in theaters.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
