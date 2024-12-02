Berkshire International Film Festival presents "Gladiator II" screening and post-show conversation with Academy Award-winning producer Douglas Wick

The Berkshire International Film Festival will be holding a special screening of the new film “Gladiator II” at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Friday December 6 at 7:00 pm. After screening the film, it will be followed by a conversation with the Academy Award-winning producer of both Gladiator films, Douglas Wick.

Wick is an award-winning motion picture producer whose films have earned $3 billion dollars at the box office. He has been nominated for 22 Academy Awards and has won 7 Academy Awards. Some other films he has produced are “Working Girl,” “Stuart Little,” “Gladiator,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “The Great Gatsby,” and “Divergent.” The new film “Gladiator II” is out now in theaters.

