The Mount Presents "NightWood:" An Innovative Light and Sound Experience

The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home in Lenox, Massachusetts, presents NightWood, an innovative sound and light experience that takes visitors on a journey through a fantastical winter landscape.

Now in its fifth year and inspired by the natural world, NightWood combines cinematic and atmospheric music, theatrical lighting, and scenic elements. It will be on view through January 4th.

For NightWood, The Mount collaborates with lighting specialist Chris Bocchario of Clerestory Light. Bocchario has expanded the experience with several new encounters and a new trail. He joins us now along with The Mount’s Executive Director Susan Wissler.