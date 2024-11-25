© 2024
The Roundtable

The Mount Presents "NightWood:" An Innovative Light and Sound Experience

By Joe Donahue
Published November 25, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST

The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home in Lenox, Massachusetts, presents NightWood, an innovative sound and light experience that takes visitors on a journey through a fantastical winter landscape.

Now in its fifth year and inspired by the natural world, NightWood combines cinematic and atmospheric music, theatrical lighting, and scenic elements. It will be on view through January 4th.

For NightWood, The Mount collaborates with lighting specialist Chris Bocchario of Clerestory Light. Bocchario has expanded the experience with several new encounters and a new trail. He joins us now along with The Mount’s Executive Director Susan Wissler.

The Roundtable the mountedith whartonChris Bocchario susan wissler
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
