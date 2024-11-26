© 2024
The Roundtable

Scrooge is doing double-duty in productions by TheRep and Troy Foundry Theatre

By Joe Donahue
Published November 26, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST

Capital Repertory Theatre’s production of "A Sherlock Carol" by Mark Shanahan runs through Dec. 22nd. The play blends the beloved characters of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes with the timeless spirit of Charles Dickens’s "A Christmas Carol."

Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, Producing Artistic Director at theREP, directs an ensemble of six actors, each bringing multiple characters to life. David Girard stars as the spirit of Ebenezer Scrooge, guiding Sherlock Holmes toward a joyous resolution. And Yvonne Perry takes on dual roles as the Countess of Morcar and Irene Adler, the infamous "woman" in Sherlock Holmes lore.

David is also serving as Scrooge in Troy Foundry Theatre’s special fundraising production of “A Christmas Carol” – which will have performances in Troy and a performance at TheRep. David is the Artistic Director of Troy Foundry Theatre.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
