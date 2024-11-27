© 2024
The Roundtable

Empire Training Center for the Arts offers a new paradigm for behind-the-scenes performing arts career development

By Sarah LaDuke
Published November 27, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST
Trish Santini
Co-Founder and Executive Director of Empire Training Center for the Arts Trish Santini

Empire Training Center for the Arts is a new vocational venture operating out of The Chance Theatre on Main Street in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Married co-founders Trish Santini and Frank Butler have drawn on decades of combined arts administration and stagecraft experience to develop a brand-new training blueprint for individuals interested in working in the performing arts from the production side - without attending traditional, and often costly, university programs.

Applications are now open for the first round of Stagecraft and Technology fellows – the application window closes on January 31.

Frank Butler will lead the Stagecraft and Technology curriculum - having served as Director of Production The Shed in New York City, and Production Director, both at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and American Repertory Theater in Cambridge. He has taught as a guest lecturer and curriculum advisor at University of Arizona, North Carolina School of the Arts, University of Vermont, and Yale University.

Empire Training Center for the Arts Co-Founder and Executive Director Trish Santini, who joins us now, was the Inaugural Executive Director of Little Island NYC. Prior to Little Island, Santini was External Relations Director and Producer at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and Vice President/Marketing at TMG-The Marketing Group. She served as a panelist for the National Endowment for the Arts. She currently serves on the board of directors for The BringAbout NYC and is on the advisory board at Pace University, Sands College of Performing Arts.

The Roundtable Empire Training Center for the ArtsTrish Santinifrank butlerChance TheatrePoughkeepsievocational programsarts educationcareers
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
