Yvonne Perry

Capital Repertory Theatre’s production of "A Sherlock Carol" by Mark Shanahan runs through Dec. 22nd. The play blends the beloved characters of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes with the timeless spirit of Charles Dickens’s "A Christmas Carol." David Girard stars as the spirit of Ebenezer Scrooge, guiding Sherlock Holmes toward a joyous resolution.David is also serving as Scrooge in Troy Foundry Theatre’s special fundraising one-man production of “A Christmas Carol” – which will have performances in Troy and a performance at TheRep. David is the Artistic Director of Troy Foundry Theatre.

