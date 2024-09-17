Book Picks - The Golden Notebook and The Bookloft
This week's Book Picks come from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA.
Giovanni / Golden Notebook Staff:
- The Butcher game, by Alaina Urquhart
- Ordinary Monsters by J M Miro
- Irena's Children by Tilar J. Mazzeo
- The Color Of Magic by Terry Pratchett
- The Wreath (Kristin Lavransdatter - Volume I) by Sigrid Undset
- Did Ye Hear Mammy Died? By Seamas O’Reilly
James:
- Frighten the Horses by Oliver Radclyffe
- Kairos by Jenny Erpenbeck
- Intermezzo by Sally Rooney
- Robert B. Parker's Buzzkill by Alison Gaylin
- God Made My Face: A Collective Portrait of James Baldwin edited by Hilton Als
- Category Five: Superstorms and the Warming Oceans That Feed Them by Porter Fox
- The Wildes: A Novel in Five Acts by Louis Bayard