Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins to depart for Warren, Mich. role
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook and The Bookloft

By Joe Donahue
Published September 17, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA.

Giovanni / Golden Notebook Staff:

  • The Butcher game, by Alaina Urquhart
  • Ordinary Monsters by J M Miro
  • Irena's Children by Tilar J. Mazzeo
  • The Color Of Magic by Terry Pratchett
  • The Wreath (Kristin Lavransdatter - Volume I) by Sigrid Undset
  • Did Ye Hear Mammy Died? By Seamas O’Reilly

James:

  • Frighten the Horses by Oliver Radclyffe
  • Kairos by Jenny Erpenbeck
  • Intermezzo by Sally Rooney
  • Robert B. Parker's Buzzkill by Alison Gaylin
  • God Made My Face: A Collective Portrait of James Baldwin edited by Hilton Als
  • Category Five: Superstorms and the Warming Oceans That Feed Them by Porter Fox
  • The Wildes: A Novel in Five Acts by Louis Bayard

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
