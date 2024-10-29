Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Book House
This week's Book Picks come from are Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY and we also welcome Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, NY.
Cheryl:
- Time of the Child by Niall Williams
- The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer
- The Secret War of Julia Child by Diana R. Chamber
- Ladies’ Lunch and other stories by Lore Segal
- Bear at June Farms by Matt Baumgartner and Rosie MacPhail illustrated by Stacey Leonard
- What Time the Sexton’s Spade Doth Rust by Alan Bradley
Amy:
- ·Within You Without You: Listening to George Harrison by Seth Rogovoy
- Queer Mythology by Guido Sanchez
- Rejection by Tony Tulathimutte
- The Happy Couple by Naoise Dolan
- The Examiner by Janice Hallett
- A Reason to See You Again by Jami Attenberg