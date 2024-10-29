© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Book House

By Joe Donahue
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from are Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY and we also welcome Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, NY.

Cheryl:

  • Time of the Child by Niall Williams
  • The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer
  • The Secret War of Julia Child by Diana R. Chamber
  • Ladies’ Lunch and other stories by Lore Segal
  • Bear at June Farms by Matt Baumgartner and Rosie MacPhail illustrated by Stacey Leonard
  • What Time the Sexton’s Spade Doth Rust by Alan Bradley

Amy:

  • ·Within You Without You: Listening to George Harrison by Seth Rogovoy
  • Queer Mythology by Guido Sanchez
  • Rejection by Tony Tulathimutte
  • The Happy Couple by Naoise Dolan
  • The Examiner by Janice Hallett
  • A Reason to See You Again by Jami Attenberg

chatham bookstore the book house
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
